Tennessee improves 3 spots to 35th in child well-being marks

NASHVILLE (AP) - A new report says Tennessee has improved three spots to rank 35th in overall child well-being.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation released its annual KIDS COUNT Data Book on Tuesday.

The report says Tennessee improved seven spots to 35th in economic well-being, jumped two positions to 26th in health, improved three spots to 33rd in education, but dropped one position to 40th in family and community.

The report measures child well-being in those four categories by looking at 16 indicators, from children without health insurance to the high school students not graduating on time.

The report provides year-to-year and five-year data.

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Executive Director Linda O'Neal says this year's report shows substantial progress during Gov. Bill Haslam's administration.

