Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights

NEW YORK (AP) - More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that did not light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said Tuesday that it tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a "good" rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. Twelve were rated "acceptable," 12 others were rated "marginal" and 11 were rated "poor." IIHS recommends buying vehicles with headlights rated "good" or "acceptable."

"We continue to see headlights that compromise safety because they only provide a short view down the road at night," said Matt Brumbelow, a senior research engineer at IIHS.

The 2017 Kia Sorento, which received a "poor" rating, had the worst visibility. IIHS says the Sorento lit up 148 feet down the road, compared with 315 feet for the top-rated Volvo XC60.

Other 2017 vehicle models with "poor" ratings include the Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Journey and the Ford Edge and Explorer.

And while the Hyundai Santa Fe received a "good" rating, the sport version of the SUV received a "poor" rating. IIHS said the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport uses different headlights that caused too much glare for oncoming drivers.

HEADLIGHT RATINGS

Best available headlight system for each model (2017 models unless specified)

Luxury SUVs

GOOD
Volvo XC60
ACCEPTABLE
Acura MDX
Acura RDX
BMW X5
Buick Envision
Infiniti QX70
Lexus NX
Lexus RX
Mercedes-Benz GLE
MARGINAL
2018 Audi Q5
BMW X3
Cadillac XT5
Infiniti QX50
Lincoln MKT
Volvo XC90
POOR
Infiniti QX60
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKX

Nonluxury SUVs

GOOD
Hyundai Santa Fe
ACCEPTABLE
Honda Pilot
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Toyota Highlander
MARGINAL
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Dodge Durango
Ford Flex
GMC Acadia
Nissan Murano
Nissan Pathfinder
POOR
Dodge Journey
Ford Edge
Ford Explorer
GMC Terrain
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Jeep Wrangler
Kia Sorento
Toyota 4Runner
