10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SENATORS TO QUIZ SESSIONS ON RUSSIA CONTACTS

The attorney general will face questioning about his role in Comey's firing, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse himself from the probe.

2. WHAT DENNIS RODMAN IS AIMING TO DO IN NORTH KOREA

The former NBA bad boy, and friend of Kim Jung Un, says he's "just trying to open a door" by going to Pyongyang in his first visit since Trump took office, but that the issue of several Americans currently detained there is "not my purpose right now."

3. WHO MATTIS BLAMES FOR POOR COMBAT READINESS

The defense secretary fingers Congress' inability to deliver an annual defense budget for the woes as the U.S. faces fierce rivals, including an "urgent and dangerous threat" from North Korea.

4. COSBY JURY TO HEAR MORE DEPOSITION TESTIMONY

Jurors in the comedian's sexual assault trial want to revisit the portion of a 2005 civil deposition where he talked about giving accuser Andrea Constand a pill concoction he called "three friends."

5. WARRIORS MAGICAL SEASON ENDS WITH TITLE FOR KD

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant got just what he came for, a championship in his first season with Golden State as the Warriors dispatched Cleveland in five games.

6. TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN LOSES AGAIN ON APPEAL

If the Supreme Court decides to take the case, justices could order an unusual June argument and try to resolve the lawsuits before they leave town for the summer.

7. TRIMMING MONUMENT IN UTAH ANGERS TRIBES

The Interior Department's recommendation to downsize the new Bears Ears National Monument marks a setback for tribes pushing for the added protections on lands they consider sacred.

8. WHY ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE SUING TRUMP

Prosecutors in Maryland and the District of Columbia hope a little-known clause in the Constitution will force Trump to separate himself from his businesses and release his tax returns.

9. MOST MIDSIZE SUVS HAVE UNSAFE HEADLIGHTS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 in the class and only two received a "good" rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

10. 'THERE WAS A SPIRIT IN THE AIR'

San Francisco is going all out for the 50th anniversary of the legendary "Summer of Love," celebrating with museum exhibits, music and film festivals and dance parties.

