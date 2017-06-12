Woman arrested for neglect, animal cruelty in Murray Co.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and GBI agents found a disabled man with bed sores and arrested the woman they believe neglected him over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says a 45-year-old man was found at a home on Mason Road in Crandall, Georgia.

The man was living in extremely poor living conditions and investigators had to use a breathing device just to enter the home.

Investigators say the man had open wounds and an active insect infestation.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is in intensive care.

The Sheriff's Office charged 46-year-old Lisa Alexander with neglect of a disabled adult, reckless conduct, and six counts of cruelty to animals.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Murray County Sheriff’s Office at 706-695-4592 or the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.

