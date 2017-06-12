Taco Bell offering FREE tacos on Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Taco Bell offering FREE tacos on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Taco Tuesday!!!!! Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday.

The food chain is giving away free tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.because the Golden State Warriors 'stole' an away game from the Cleveland Cavaliers  in the NBA Finals. 

Taco Bell will give away one Doritos Loco Taco per person on Tuesday. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.