Police seek help in identifying home invasion suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police seek help in identifying home invasion suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Have you seen this man? Chattanooga Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion. 

Officers say they responded to a home invasion in the 1100 block of Renas Terrace on March 20, 2017. Investigators say several suspects entered the residence, demanded money, and valuables from the resident at gunpoint. 

There were no injuries reported during the incident. 

Detectives say the investigation led them to this man who may be involved in the home invasion. If you know this man please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.