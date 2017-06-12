Five Lookouts named to 2017 Southern League North Division All-Star Team

(Lookouts.com) Monday, the Southern League announced the 2017 North Division All-Star Team. The initial roster features five Chattanooga Lookouts players including shortstop Nick Gordon, outfielders Edgar Corcino and LaMonte Wade as well as closer John Curtiss and starting pitcher Fernando Romero. The 2017 All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.

Nick Gordon’s nomination to the All-Star Team comes one day after being named the Southern League Player of the Month for the month of May. In May, the shortstop hit .294 and racked up 16 extra-base hits. Overall Gordon ranks top five in the league in six categories. This All-Star selection marks the second straight year Gordon has been named a Mid-Season All-Star after also receiving the honor last year with Fort Myers.

Also appearing on the league’s leaderboards are Edgar Corcino and LaMonte Wade. Corcino is currently ninth in the league and first on the team in batting with a .296 average while Wade is second in the league in walks with 39. Wade is also first on the team in On-Base Percentage at .419 and is second in steals with five.

Joining the Lookouts three position players on the squad will be pitchers John Curtiss and Fernando Romero. Curtiss has been dominant as the closer for the Lookouts so far this season. In 18 games the righty has yet to yield an earned run and is 11 for 11 in save opportunities. He is now third in the league in saves and has 29 strikeouts in only 20 innings of work. Romero has also been red hot of late striking out 20 batters over his last three starts and compiling an ERA of 0.95 during that span.

Fans who want to see the Lookouts All-Stars in action can come to AT&T Field tonight through Thursday to catch the team before they go on the road to close out the first half.