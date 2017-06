Two people and their dogs are without a home following a house fire on Durand Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department says they received the alarm around 9:00 a.m. and responded to 2718 Durand Avenue with six companies. A woman who lived at the home and her two dogs were in the front yard when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

As additional firefighters arrived to help, the firefighters worked to get the fire under control. Their efforts were slowed down by a downed power line that separated from the house during the fire. Officials say the fire caused substantial damage to the house. An estimate dollar amount loss was not available. No injuries were reported.