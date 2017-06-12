DUI suspect jumps from interstate attempting to elude police

HOOVER, AL (AP) - Police say a DUI suspect jumped from an interstate bridge in central Alabama attempting to elude police after he was found passed out in his car.

Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba told Al.com (http://bit.ly/2tc6rTx ) that an officer tried to wake up the 27-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated on Interstate 459 early Sunday. The officer found the man inside the vehicle stopped in the center lane of the interstate near the Highway 150 overpass.

Czeskleba says the man became agitated and ignored the officer's request to put his hands behind his back. He then darted toward the concrete bridge railing, jumped over it and fell about 25 feet to the ground.

Czeskleba says officers gave him first aid before he was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

