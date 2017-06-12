10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

1. SESSIONS POISED TO FACE SHARP QUESTIONING

The U.S. attorney general is preparing to face former Senate colleagues Tuesday over his role in the controversy around ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

2. WHAT IS THE NEW FRONTIER IN CANCER CARE

Immune therapy is stirring hope by creating "living drugs" that grow inside the body into an army that seeks and destroys tumors.

3. PULSE NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE TO BE MARKED WITH SOLEMN TRIBUTES

Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon and flags flown at half-staff, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

4. LOSING TERRITORY IN STRONGHOLDS, ISLAMIC STATE UPS RECRUITING

With attacks in Egypt, Britain and Iran and a land-grab in the Philippines during Ramadan, the extremist group is trying to show it will endure and win the competition for jihadi recruits in spite of battlefield losses.

5. WHY SOME MILITIA GROUPS WON'T LAY DOWN ARMS

Despite relief that Trump won the presidency, they are still preparing for an economic crisis, attacks from Islamic extremists or whatever else may come.

6. 'HE COULD BE A FANTASTIC WITNESS'

Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

7. PUERTO RICO UPHOLDS STATEHOOD DEMAND IN CONTENTIOUS VOTE

The Caribbean island's governor is vowing to turn the U.S. territory into the 51st state after statehood wins in a low turnout, non-binding referendum.

8. BACK TO BACK CHAMPS: PENS WIN STANLEY CUP

Pittsburgh wins its fifth title - and the first since Detroit in 1997 and '98 as repeat champions - to tie the Gretzky-Messier-era Oilers for sixth on the all-time list.

9. WHO WON BIG AT TONYS

"Dear Evan Hansen," the touching, heartfelt musical about young outsiders, wins the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards.

10. FIRST FAMILY TOGETHER AGAIN UNDER SAME ROOF

After nearly five months of living apart, Trump's wife, Melania, and the couple's young son, Barron, have moved into the White House.

