Warm and muggy to start the week

Good Monday. We will be warm and humid to start the week. Today we will have a high of 89 with the humidity making it feel like it is in the low 90s. Do expect a stray shower or storm this afternoon as we warm up. If heading to MLK Blvd. for the Bessie Smith Strut, make sure you have the water, sunscreen, and an umbrella to allow you to enjoy the great food and music.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be just about the same. A weak ridge of high pressure will continue pumping in the heat and humidity, but that same ridge will limit the amount of showers and storms we get. I would expect both afternoons to produce one or two storms around the Tennessee Valley, but they will be few and far between. Highs both days will hover near 90.

Thursday we will have the high-pressure weakening as a front approaches from the west. That will allow for more widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon as we climb to 89 for the high.

Expect scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday afternoon also as highs remain near 90.

Sunday we will dry out, but the heat remains with another 90-degree afternoon.

