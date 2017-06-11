UPDATE: Missing Bradley SO K-9 found dead after being struck by train

UPDATE: Channel 3 has learned that missing Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9 Lucy was found dead Monday morning.

Lucy, a Belgium Malinois, was found in McMinn County, TN along a railroad track, where it appears she was fatally struck by a train.

A post on the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the animal was found about 10:19am Monday. Her handler was notified.

Lucy was presented “Top Dog” during U.S.P.C.A.’s (United States Police Canine Association, Inc.) certifications in 2016. She was known within the agency for her speed and was given the nickname of “Pocket Rocket” by personnel at the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eric Watson issued a statement Monday, saying:

“Our agency is saddened by the tragic death of K-9 Deputy Lucy. She was a great asset to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and served this agency well beside her assigned K-9 handler. Our female canine deputy will be buried with full honors, and Faithful Friends has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

I petition the community to pray for Lucy’s K-9 handler, Deputy Chris Shope, during this time who treasured Lucy tremendously.”

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating one of our K-9 units, which goes by the name Lucy.

The female canine was discovered missing earlier Sunday in Charleston, TN on Cass Street, when the caretakers went to the kennel that was surrounded by a privacy fence.

The K-9 handler who is on vacation was immediately notified upon Lucy’s kennel being empty.

Anybody with information regarding the location of Lucy is asked to contact the Bradley County 911 Communications Center immediately.