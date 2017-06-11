UPDATE: Four injured in early morning shooting at the Playhouse Lounge

UPDATE: Four people were injured after an early morning shooting on the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive.

Chattanooga Police say the shooting happened at The Playhouse Lounge around 4:00 a.m., when a suspect fired multiple shots into the parking lot.

The four shooting victims showed up to three different local hospitals Sunday morning.

One victim went to Parkridge Medical Center, another to CHI Memorial Hospital, and two shooting victims went to Erlanger.

Officials say one person is in critical condition, and the other victims are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Bonny Oaks Drive is blocked off at this time off while Chattanooga Police investigate the area.

