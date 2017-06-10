LAMBERT GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE, WINS COSTA FLW SERIES CENTRAL DIVISION EVENT ON KENTUCKY LAKE

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. – Pro Jason Lambert of Michie, Tennessee, weighed a five-bass limit totaling 22 pounds, 8 ounces Saturday to lead wire-to-wire and win the Costa FLW Series Central Division event on Kentucky Lake presented by Lowrance. Lambert’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 71 pounds, 10 ounces, was enough to earn him the win by a 7-ounce margin and the first place prize package worth $97,200, including a new Ranger Z521C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard.

“After the Tour season that I’ve had, this feels pretty damn good,” said Lambert, who earned his fifth career victory in FLW competition – second on Kentucky Lake. “When I won the Tour event here last year I was fishing down south, but this year I caught most of my fish north of Kenlake (marina).”

Lambert, fittingly proclaimed the ‘Ledge Hammer’ on the cover of this month’s FLW Bass Fishing magazine, said that he had 25 to 28 schools of fish located out deep on the ledges coming in to the event. He said that he only could get to 15 of the schools during the tournament, but it turned out to be more than enough.

“The first day I caught all of my fish on just three different schools,” Lambert said. “I didn’t have a ‘mega-school’, but I rotated through the areas that I did have. It was tough to get on stuff today – there was a lot of local traffic. That’s pretty standard for a lake that is fishing as well as Kentucky Lake is, though.”

Lambert said that he caught close to 40 keepers on each of the first two days of competition, but only managed a dozen Saturday. He estimated that of the 15 fish that he weighed in this week, eight came via a 6th Sense Lures C25 crankbait, five came on a HogFarmer Hog Wobbler jig head with a Castaic Baits Jerky J and two came on a Gene Larew TattleTail worm, in green-pumpkin.

“The key was absolutely locating those schools of fish with my electronics,” Lambert went on to say. “Having several different schools marked and ready to go gave me the confidence to fish for the win this week.”

The top 10 pros on Kentucky Lake were:

1st: Jason Lambert, Michie, Tenn., 15 bass, 71-10, $97,200

2nd: Cole Floyd, Leesburg, Ohio, 15 bass, 71-3, $21,600

3rd: Randy Haynes, Counce, Tenn., 15 bass, 68-4, $15,000

4th: Micah Frazier, Newnan, Ga., 15 bass, 65-2, $13,300

5th: Clent Davis, Montevallo, Ala., 15 bass, 64-12, $12,000

6th: Old Spice pro Greg Bohannan, Bentonville, Ark., 15 bass, 64-10, $9,500

7th: Tom Redington, Royse City, Texas, 15 bass, 64-4, $8,200

8th: Jeff Defew, Benton, Ky., 15 bass, 64-2, $7,200

9th: Austin Brown, Benton, Ky., 15 bass, 63-2, $6,200

10th: Brandon Hunter, Benton, Ky., 15 bass, 61-5, $4,600

A complete list of results can be found at FLWFishing.com.