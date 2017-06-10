Four people in Marion Co. indicted on various charges

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff's Office results in four people being arrested after they were indicted this week.

The months long investigation began in April, 2016 after complaints of thefts, controlled substance violations and fraudulent receipt of food assistance within Marion County.

On June 8th, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the four with the charges listed below. Each individual turned himself or herself in to authorities Friday and was booked at the Marion County Jail:

Doris Ann Gholston – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, Fraudulent Receipt of Food Assistance, Conspiracy of Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule III for Resale. $27,000 bond.

John Alfred Gholston – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft. $6,500 bond.

Jerry Jay Jones - Theft of Property, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft. $14,000 bond.

Stacy Yolanda Terry - Coercion of Witness, Official Misconduct. $10,000 bond.