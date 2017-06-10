Four people in Marion Co. indicted on various charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Four people in Marion Co. indicted on various charges

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
COUNTY - Marion COUNTY - Marion
Doris Gholston Doris Gholston
Johnny Gholston Johnny Gholston
Jerry Jones Jerry Jones
Stacy Terry Stacy Terry
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff's Office results in four people being arrested after they were indicted this week. 

The months long investigation began in April, 2016 after complaints of thefts, controlled substance violations and fraudulent receipt of food assistance within Marion County. 

On June 8th, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the four with the charges listed below. Each individual turned himself or herself in to authorities Friday and was booked at the Marion County Jail:

Doris Ann Gholston – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, Fraudulent Receipt of Food Assistance, Conspiracy of Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule III for Resale. $27,000 bond.    

John Alfred Gholston  – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft. $6,500 bond.

Jerry Jay Jones - Theft of Property, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft. $14,000 bond.             

Stacy Yolanda Terry - Coercion of Witness, Official Misconduct. $10,000 bond.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.