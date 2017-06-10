New Alabama governor hires PR firm to help get message out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office is hiring an outside firm to do communications and public relations work.

The governor's office will use state funds to pay $46,000 to Direct Response LLC over the next six months. The contract description says the firm will do "communications and public relations support, external affairs development."

The Alabama governor's office has its own press office that sends out news releases.

Ivey spokeswoman Eileen Jones says the firm will "work on PR support and messaging strategy as the Ivey Administration continues to steady the ship of state."

Jones said the firm did work for Ivey when she was lieutenant governor.

Jones said Ivey didn't have the typical transition period after she was catapulted to the governor's office by the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.