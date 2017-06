Adam West, the actor who played the role of Batman in the 1960s series of the same name, has died. He was 88.

West passed away on Friday in Los Angeles after battling leukemia, a family spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was surrounded by family and is survived by six children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his wife Marcelle.

West also portrayed himself on animated television series "Family Guy," where he played the mayor of Quahog.