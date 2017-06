FIRST ON 3

A death investigation in Walker County has led to a teenager being charged with murder Friday.

Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed to Channel 3, a 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.

The teen has been charged for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Colby Estes.

Sheriff Wilson says the teens were with a group on the front porch of a home on Shelly Lane, when the suspect pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot Estes.

Estes died at the scene.

The suspect ran from the home before officers arrived, but was arrested Friday evening around 6:00.

Sheriff Wilson says adults and juveniles at the home were drinking alcohol, which is believed to be a contributing factor.

The suspect is due in court on Monday.

