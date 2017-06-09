Teen charged with murder in Walker Co. shooting

A death investigation in Walker County has led to a teenager being charged with murder Friday.

Sheriff Steve Wilson confirmed to Channel 3, a 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.

The teen has been charged for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Colby Estes.

Details of the incident have not been released; however, Sheriff Wilson says more information will be released soon.

