Garcia Resigns from UTC Men’s Tennis Post

(GOMOCS.COM) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis head coach Carlos Garcia submitted his letter of resignation today. He recently completed his 16th season with the Mocs.



Garcia came to UTC in 2002 as head coach of both the men's and women's tennis programs. He coached both teams for two years, but has been solely on the men's side for the last 14 seasons.



Garcia led the Mocs to the championship match of the Southern Conference Tournament in 2005 and 2006. His career record stands at 154-208, including four-consecutive winning seasons from 2005-08. The Mocs were 5-17 and 0-7 in the SoCon in 2016-17.



A search for Garcia's replacement will begin immediately.