Early voting continues Saturday in 6th District runoff

ATLANTA (AP) - Voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District have an opportunity to cast ballots this weekend.

State election officials say early voting locations will be open on Saturday in the district, which includes portions of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Saturday voting hours are intended to make voting easier for those who want to vote early but unable to on weekdays.

The competitive special election pits Democrat Jon Ossoff against Republican Karen Handel.

In Cobb and DeKalb Counties, voting locations will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In Fulton County, locations are open 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials recommend that voters check their county's election office web site for more details.

According to the state, more than 75,000 people already have voted early.

Election Day is June 20.

