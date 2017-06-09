No bond for woman accused of leaking top-secret documents - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No bond for woman accused of leaking top-secret documents

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JOHNNY CLARK and RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal judge says a young woman charged with leaking classified U.S. documents to a reporter will remain in jail until her trial.

Prosecutors successfully argued Thursday that 25-year-old Reality Winner might possess more stolen government secrets and that she might be a flight risk if released on bond.

The parents of the U.S. government contractor insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they're not "going to tolerate leakers."

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

