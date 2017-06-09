UPDATE: 8-year old boy shot in critical condition suspect arrested

An 8-year old boy was shot on Windsor Street on Thursday evening, police have arrested a suspect. The boy is listed in critical condition.

Chattanooga Police say they responded to a local hospital for a reported person shot call around 8:15 p.m. An adult with the child told police that the shooting happened on Windsor Street.

An affidavit given to Channel 3 says a man was driving a van owned by the boy's mother ,when the driver slowed down the vehicle for a child playing in the street. The police report says a black male approached the van and the driver began to accelerate the vehicle at a rapid pace when gunfire erupted. The boy was in a traveling vehicle with two others when he was hit by a single gunshot in the abdominal area.

Investigators say a witness told officers that they saw the shooting and followed the suspect vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, to Carousel Road. Officers responded to the residence on Carousel Road and surrounded the house and surrounded the Rogue. While officers were on scene the observed a man drop a gun out of one of the windows which turned out to be a .40 caliber pistol. Five men were then pulled out of the residence and detained, one which was LeBron Brown.

Officers received information that Brown was currently living on Windsor Street. Police say they responded to that location and obtained consent from the homeowner to search the home. Police found a half full box of .40 caliber PMC bullets, matching the brand of empty shell casings in the street.

Brown was transported and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm (convicted felon), Reckless Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault