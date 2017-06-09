UPDATE: 8-year-old boy shot in critical condition, four arrested

UPDATE: Officers have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that critically injured an 8-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 8:00 pm Thursday night on Windsor Street, according to officers.

Chattanooga police said they were able to get the suspects behind bars within hours thanks to the new city cameras that sent crucial information to officers at the new real time intelligence center.

"I can't even begin to imagine the fear and the horror that mom experienced at that moment," said Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

Police said a convicted felon shot through the window of a van, striking and critically injuring an 8-year-old boy.

"Nothing pisses off cops like bad guys who harm children," Chief Fletcher said.

Chattanooga police said 2 adults were in the van with the child. They said the driver saw a man approaching the vehicle and sped up before gunfire broke out.

Officers who were nearby heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

"We had officers within earshot of the gunfire," explained Chief Fletcher, "They were just blocks, less than hundreds of feet, from where these brazen criminals with no regards for life fired at an innocent little boy."

Police arrested four people: Lebron Brown, charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon.

Darius Woods, Khavell Williams, and Derrick Lindsey were also arrested on unrelated charges.

Right now, it's not clear why the shooting happened.

"Certainly we hope they were not shooting at the little boy," urged Chief Fletcher, "We don't know if they were shooting at somebody in the car, but we will find that out."

A promise from Chief Fletcher, who said the arrests came hours after shots were fired thanks to a new real-time intelligence system.

"We now have the ability to capture video in certain areas and view it in real time," explained Chief Fletcher, "That ability contributed to valuable suspect vehicle information within minutes of this horrible crime."

Officers said they are still trying to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: An 8-year old boy was shot on Windsor Street on Thursday evening, police have arrested a suspect. The boy is listed in critical condition.

Chattanooga Police say they responded to a local hospital for a reported person shot call around 8:15 p.m. An adult with the child told police that the shooting happened on Windsor Street.

An affidavit given to Channel 3 says a man was driving a van owned by the boy's mother ,when the driver slowed down the vehicle for a child playing in the street. The police report says a black male approached the van and the driver began to accelerate the vehicle at a rapid pace when gunfire erupted. The boy was in a traveling vehicle with two others when he was hit by a single gunshot in the abdominal area.

Investigators say a witness told officers that they saw the shooting and followed the suspect vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, to Carousel Road. Officers responded to the residence on Carousel Road and surrounded the house and surrounded the Rogue. While officers were on scene the observed a man drop a gun out of one of the windows which turned out to be a .40 caliber pistol. Five men were then pulled out of the residence and detained, one which was LeBron Brown.

Officers received information that Brown was currently living on Windsor Street. Police say they responded to that location and obtained consent from the homeowner to search the home. Police found a half full box of .40 caliber PMC bullets, matching the brand of empty shell casings in the street.

Brown was transported and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm (convicted felon), Reckless Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault