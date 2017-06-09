8-year old boy shot in critical condition suspect arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

8-year old boy shot in critical condition suspect arrested

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An 8-year old boy was shot on Windsor Street on Thursday evening, police have arrested a suspect. The boy is listed in critical condition.

Chattanooga Police say they responded to a local hospital for a reported person shot call around 8:15 p.m. An adult with the child told police that the shooting happened on Windsor Street. 

The boy was in a traveling vehicle with two others when he was hit by a single gunshot.

Investigators say through collected evidence and witness cooperation a person of interest, LeBron T. Brown, 28, was detained. Brown was transported and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm (convicted felon), Reckless Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault

