8-year old boy shot in critical condition suspect arrested

An 8-year old boy was shot on Windsor Street on Thursday evening, police have arrested a suspect. The boy is listed in critical condition.More
A Tennessee businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison in connection with a conspiracy involving jail construction in Kentucky.More
A woman who was walking while on her phone didn’t notice an open sidewalk access door in front of her and plunged down the hole on Thursday, officials say.More
