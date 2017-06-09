Witnesses: Tennessee streaker tossed items, pulled alarm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Witnesses: Tennessee streaker tossed items, pulled alarm

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo: Knox News Photo: Knox News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been arrested after witnesses say he threw personal belongings from the balcony of his apartment complex, pulled the fire alarm and frolicked naked on the street Wednesday evening.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2rEVpZg ) witness Derek Strickland says he saw the man toss items. A reporter found chairs, clothes, DVDs, a laptop, a speaker and a bong.

Knoxville police did not return the newspaper's request for comment.

Witness Jeremy Bagwell says the naked man ran out after the alarm sounded and did snow angels on the sidewalk. Bagwell says the man then ripped down a sign and wouldn't obey an officer's order to stop.

Bagwell says the officer used a Taser on the man, and a second officer tackled him. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.