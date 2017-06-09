10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY BRITISH PM'S EARLY ELECTION GAMBLE SPECTACULARLY BACKFIRES

Theresa May's Conservative Party loses its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos, but she still seeks to form the next government.

2. COMEY'S PRIMARY TARGET: TRUMP'S CREDIBILITY

Donald Trump's own track record - as president, a candidate and private citizen - make new questions about the veracity of his own words impossible for the White House to avoid.

3. SECRET RELEASE OF TRUMP MEMO KICKS UP HORNET'S NEST

Experts debate the legality of the ex-FBI director's leak of damaging information about his conversations with President Trump.

4. WHO'S SET TO LEAD POWERFUL HOUSE PANEL

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, is on track to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

5. ARAB NATIONS PUT 12 GROUPS ON TERROR SANCTIONS LIST

The organizations are described as being associated with Qatar, in a growing diplomatic dispute that's seen the energy rich nation isolated by Saudi Arabia and others.

6. WHAT EXPLOSIVE DETAILS COULD COME NEXT IN COSBY TRIAL

Prosecutors are expected to present excerpts of a previous deposition given by the actor, in which he acknowledges giving drugs to women before sex.

7. US PULLS BACK FROM TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE

The Trump administration's withdrawal from environmental treaties opens the way for China and other nations to seize the mantle of leadership.

8. BUFFET LUNCH AUCTION COULD RAISE MILLIONS

A California homeless charity will benefit from the online auction for a private meal with the Oracle of Omaha.

9. JAPAN GIVES OK FOR EMPEROR'S ABDICATION

In veiled language, the 83-year-old Emperor Akihito has expressed his wish to step down from the throne.

10. PENGUINS ARE 1 GAME AWAY FROM STANLEY CUP REPEAT

Pittsburgh crushes Nashville 6-0 to take 3-2 lead lead in Stanley Cup finals.

