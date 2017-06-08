Whitwell police chief charged with theft, official misconduct

Whitwell Police Chief James Rodney Easterly has been indicted on multiple charges including tampering with evidence, theft of property and official misconduct.

This comes after a joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff's Office. 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested an investigation of Easterly on complaints of theft, controlled substance violations and fraudulent receipt of food assistance within Marion County. TBI Agents found information during the investigation that implicated Easterly in those and other charges, which occurred in 2016.

The Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments on June 8, charging Easterly with conspiracy to commit theft, possession of a controlled substance for resale, conspiracy of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, fraudulent receipt of food assistance, official misconduct, theft of property, coercion of a witness, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

On Thursday night, Easterly turned himself in at the Marion County Jail. He has been booked and his bond is now set at $38,000.