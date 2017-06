An SUV plowed through an antique store in Red Bank during a crash involving two other vehicles Thursday evening.

It happened in the 3900 block of Dayton Boulevard.

Officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, an SUV, ended up crashing into Vintage and More on the Blvd.

The initial investigation shows one of the drivers involved possibly had a medical emergency, which led to the crash.

No one was seriously injured.

