A bomb threat off Cleveland Highway in Cohutta forced the evacuation of some residents from a nearby neighborhood Thursday evening.

The threat was reported from the intersection of Marla Drive and Cleveland Highway.

A witness who lives on Marla Drive tells Channel 3, she was evacuated from her home around 5:00 p.m.

Our crew at the scene says several agencies are responding to the threat.

As a result, a portion of Cleveland Highway has been closed; however, traffic is moving smoothly, according to Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell.

Small portion of Cleveland Hwy down to two lanes..traffic still running smooth. No delays @WRCB pic.twitter.com/pm49kImdlK — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) June 8, 2017

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.

