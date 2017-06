Dr. Bryan Johnson during Skype interview with HCDE.

The Hamilton County Department of Education is hosting a fourth candidate Thursday who's vying for the job of superintendent.

Dr. Bryan Johnson is one of five finalists selected by school board members for the job.

READ MORE | School superintendent candidates begin visits to Hamilton Co.

Dr. Johnson is currently the Chief Academic Officer of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

READ MORE | Hamilton Co. school board interviews second superintendent candidate

School board members will begin Dr. Johnson's in-person interview at 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE | Hamilton Co. school board interviews third candidate for superintendent

The new superintendent is scheduled to be selected at the school board meeting on Thursday, June 15.

Channel 3 has a camera in the HCDE board room.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.