A 3 On Your Side warning about yet another scam.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was recently contacted about a voicemail of a person claiming an arrest warrant has been issued against them.

You've probably heard this one before.

The scammer goes along to threaten "legal action" if a payment isn't made.

The sheriff's office says don't fall for it - they will never ask for money over the phone.

This includes the Internal Revenue Office (IRS) as well.