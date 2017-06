Chattanooga police need your help finding several suspects who are accused of stealing from a local beauty store for the past few months.

Police say the people in the pictures with this story are felony theft suspects, who stole several items from Ulta Beauty at Hamilton Place Mall and Northgate Mall.

Please take a close at the photos.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. Police say anyone who calls will remain anonymous.

