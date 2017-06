A woman has been charged with aggravated arson, accused of setting a house on fire with people inside.

Chattanooga police say that Christina Renee Fowler set a Rawlings Street home on fire April 29, and was arrested June 7.

The arrest report says that Fowler's ex-boyfriend and another woman were in the home. The report goes on to say that Folwer was "mad about something," banging on the door and broke a window.

The home's occupants then found the room's curtains and floor ablaze. They told police they saw Fowler running down the street afterward.

No injuries were reported in the incident.