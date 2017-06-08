Publix to offer same-day home delivery of groceries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Publix to offer same-day home delivery of groceries

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Same-day home delivery of groceries will come to Chattanooga's Publix supermarkets sometime in the next five months through Instacart, a website and app that hires shoppers who "hand pick items and deliver them straight to the customer's door."

