Man charged with shooting at Tennessee deputies is arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with shooting at Tennessee deputies and added this week to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top 10 most wanted list has been arrested.

The TBI said in a news release that 31-year-old David DeWayne Evans Jr. was captured Wednesday afternoon. He's charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. He's accused of firing shots at Claiborne County deputies after they tried to stop the vehicle he was driving.

Evans was arrested following a brief standoff after authorities learned he was at a home in New Tazewell.

Authorities from the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the New Tazewell Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service, located Evans and arrested him.

