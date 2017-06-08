GBI crime lab testing overdoses from counterfeit pills

After a rash of deadly drug overdoses that claimed at least two lives, and sickened dozens more, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab received evidence related to the reported overdoses in the Central Georgia area.

Preliminary results indicate that a mixture of two synthetic opioids, with one of the drugs being consistent with a new variation of fentanyl.

This fentanyl analogue has not previously been identified by the GBI Crime Lab.

Because of the complexity of the required testing and analysis, confirming the full identity of the drug will require additional time, according to the GBI. The GBI Crime Laboratory continues to make the analysis a priority.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Poison Center, hospitals, local, state, and federal partners are working jointly on this investigation.