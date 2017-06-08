Asian restaurant fails for multiple violations

This week, one Asian restaurant failed its Hamilton County Health Department inspection.
Sekisui, on Houston Street, was cited by inspectors for no paper towels at hand sink, no hot water, food not properly covered or protected, spoiled produce in walk-in cooler, wet wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, utensils stored in standing water, multiple dirty surfaces throughout kitchen, prep areas.
Their score was a 63. Scoring a 69 or lower is considered failing.
Other restaurants this week scored as follows:
- 77 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.; reasons including wet wiping cloth on counter, uncovered food in cooler, roaches observed in kitchen, ice scoop stored in ice maker.
- 80 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Road; reasons including food not properly protected/stored, insects present, wiping cloths not properly stored, date marking not done correctly.
- 82 Hunan Wok I 2201 E. 23rd Street; reasons including signs of insects, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, garbage not properly disposed, poor ventilation.
- 83 Portofino 6407 Ringgold Road; reasons including contamination not prevented during food prep, signs of insects, utensils not stored properly.
- 85 Little Caesar's 3728 Ringgold Road
- 85 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road
- 85 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway
- 86 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street
- 87 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 809 Market Street
- 89 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 S. Broad Street
- 89 Bourbon Grill 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 91 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road
- 92 Kochs Bakery 1900 S. Broad Street
- 92 Choo Choo BBQ 5936 Quintas Loop
- 94 Hardee's 220 Browns Ferry Road
- 94 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway
- 96 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 97 Bill's Snowcones 199 River Street
- 98 McDonald's 4829 Brainerd Road
- 98 The Sport Coffee Shop 1800 E. Main Street
- 98 Ankar's Hoagies 5960 Brainerd Road
- 98 Baskin Robbins 6990 East Brainerd Road
- 98 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road
- 99 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue
- 99 Cafe on the Park 191 River Street
- 99 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd
Perfect scores were reported at:
- 100 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway
- 100 Velo Coffee Car 509 Main Street
- 100 Regan's Place 1518 S. Market Street
- 100 Southern Sno Biz 7703 Hixson Pike
- 100 Subway 2610 Amnicola Highway
- 100 Chattanooga Salad Company 7425 Commons Blvd.
- 100 Rosselli's 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 100 Brown Acres 406 Brown Road
- 100 Hibachi & Wings 6933 Lee Highway
- 100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road
- 100 BBQ Rowe Inc. 1119 Richard Avenue
- 100 Christy's 3469 Brainerd Road
- 100 Barley 235 E. MLK Blvd.
- 100 Come Clean Hawaiian Shaved Ice 9157 W. Minister Circle
Other scores - Hotels:
- 92 Days Inn Rivergate 901 Carter Street
- 96 Double Tree Hotel 407 Chestnut Street
- 96 Hampton Inn 406 Chestnut Street
- 97 Courtyard by Marriott 200 Chestnut Street
Other scores - Pools:
- 91 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Blvd.; reasons including steps damaged, caps not a botton end of ladder, missing trash receptacle.
- 96 Normandy Apartments 3501 Dayton Blvd.; pool closed due to excessive turbidity, drain not visible
In Georgia, several restaurants posted high scores or perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:
- Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton: 100
- Donut Palace, 401 S Third Ave, Chatsworth: 100
- Camp Lookout, 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn: 100
- Hardee's, 12876 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga: 100
The following are the remaining scores:
Catoosa County
- Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe: 96
- McDonald's, 5471 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold: 99
Dade County
- Geneva's, 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton: 95
- Lalito's Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St, Trenton: 88
- Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St., Trenton: 95
Murray County
- Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth: 96
- Huddle House, 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth: 95
Walker County
- Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi, Cloudland: 85
- Camp Woodmont, 381 Moonlight Dr, Cloudland: 96
- Toki Sushi, 116 W LaFayette Sq, LaFayette: 90
- Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette: 95
- Villanow Street Bakery & Cafe, 117 W Villanow St., LaFayette: 90
Whitfield County
- Applebee's, 1322 W Walnut Ave., Dalton: 91
- Checkers, 1300 Glenwood Ave., Dalton: 97
- Choo Choo BBQ, 2518 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 98
- Hardee's, 1301 Glenwood Ave., Dalton: 96
- Highland Rivers Center, 900 Shugart Rd, Dalton: 98
- The Perfect Cup Deli, 112 W Crawford St., Dalton: 92
- Santiago's Taqueria, 2208 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 96
- Tacos y Guisados Mary's, 101 W Walnut Ave St 19, Dalton: 91