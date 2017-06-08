Asian restaurant fails for multiple violations

This week, one Asian restaurant failed its Hamilton County Health Department inspection.

Sekisui, on Houston Street, was cited by inspectors for no paper towels at hand sink, no hot water, food not properly covered or protected, spoiled produce in walk-in cooler, wet wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, utensils stored in standing water, multiple dirty surfaces throughout kitchen, prep areas.

Their score was a 63. Scoring a 69 or lower is considered failing.

Other restaurants this week scored as follows:

77 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.; reasons including wet wiping cloth on counter, uncovered food in cooler, roaches observed in kitchen, ice scoop stored in ice maker.

80 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Road; reasons including food not properly protected/stored, insects present, wiping cloths not properly stored, date marking not done correctly.

82 Hunan Wok I 2201 E. 23rd Street; reasons including signs of insects, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer, garbage not properly disposed, poor ventilation.

83 Portofino 6407 Ringgold Road; reasons including contamination not prevented during food prep, signs of insects, utensils not stored properly.

85 Little Caesar's 3728 Ringgold Road

85 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road

85 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway

86 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street

87 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 809 Market Street

89 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 S. Broad Street

89 Bourbon Grill 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

91 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road

92 Kochs Bakery 1900 S. Broad Street

92 Choo Choo BBQ 5936 Quintas Loop

94 Hardee's 220 Browns Ferry Road

94 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway

96 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

97 Bill's Snowcones 199 River Street

98 McDonald's 4829 Brainerd Road

98 The Sport Coffee Shop 1800 E. Main Street

98 Ankar's Hoagies 5960 Brainerd Road

98 Baskin Robbins 6990 East Brainerd Road

98 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road

99 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue

99 Cafe on the Park 191 River Street

99 Wasabi Sushi 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd

Perfect scores were reported at:

100 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway

100 Velo Coffee Car 509 Main Street

100 Regan's Place 1518 S. Market Street

100 Southern Sno Biz 7703 Hixson Pike

100 Subway 2610 Amnicola Highway

100 Chattanooga Salad Company 7425 Commons Blvd.

100 Rosselli's 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

100 Brown Acres 406 Brown Road

100 Hibachi & Wings 6933 Lee Highway

100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road

100 BBQ Rowe Inc. 1119 Richard Avenue

100 Christy's 3469 Brainerd Road

100 Barley 235 E. MLK Blvd.

100 Come Clean Hawaiian Shaved Ice 9157 W. Minister Circle

Other scores - Hotels:

92 Days Inn Rivergate 901 Carter Street

96 Double Tree Hotel 407 Chestnut Street

96 Hampton Inn 406 Chestnut Street

97 Courtyard by Marriott 200 Chestnut Street

Other scores - Pools:

91 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Blvd.; reasons including steps damaged, caps not a botton end of ladder, missing trash receptacle.

96 Normandy Apartments 3501 Dayton Blvd.; pool closed due to excessive turbidity, drain not visible

In Georgia, several restaurants posted high scores or perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton: 100

Donut Palace, 401 S Third Ave, Chatsworth: 100

Camp Lookout, 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn: 100

Hardee's, 12876 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga: 100

The following are the remaining scores:

Catoosa County

Krystal, 2560 LaFayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe: 96

McDonald's, 5471 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold: 99

Dade County

Geneva's, 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton: 95

Lalito's Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St, Trenton: 88

Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St., Trenton: 95

Murray County

Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth: 96

Huddle House, 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth: 95

Walker County

Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi, Cloudland: 85

Camp Woodmont, 381 Moonlight Dr, Cloudland: 96

Toki Sushi, 116 W LaFayette Sq, LaFayette: 90

Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette: 95

Villanow Street Bakery & Cafe, 117 W Villanow St., LaFayette: 90

Whitfield County