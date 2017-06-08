Man convicted for impregnating child twice in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee jury has convicted a man for impregnating a girl when she was 10 years old and again when she was 11.

District Attorney General Charme Allen's office says the jury found 34-year-old Trendell Ray Brady guilty on three counts of raping a child.

During a three-day trial, prosecutors said Brady started dating the victim's family member in 2003, babysat the child at 7 years old, and began molesting and sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutors said she became pregnant at 10 years old and at 11, with DNA indicating Brady is the father.

They said Brady admitted to police that he had sex with the child. During the trial, he blamed his twin brother.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty of eighty years in prison. Brady's sentencing is July 20.

