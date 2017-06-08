RECALL: TN company recalling safety gates

Madison Mill is recalling safety gates due to hazards including strangulation.

The company from Ashland City, Tennessee is recalling about 25,000 foldaway gates because a young child's neck can fit into the "V" shaped opening along the top edge of the gate. This poses entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children, and the children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs. No injuries have been reported at this time

This recall involves Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates. Item number 23 extends to three feet and item number 25 extends to five feet. The expandable gates are made of hardwood and are used to secure children or small pets in certain areas of the home. The model and item number can be found on the original packaging.

They were sold at hardware stores nation wide from January 2013 through May 2017 for about $20.

You're asked to call Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 if you have one of these gates for a refund.