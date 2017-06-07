Daughter of Orlando shooting victim with local ties speaks at vigil

A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the victims of Monday's workplace shooting in Orlando.

A group gathered to sing, pray, and reminisce about those who were killed.

Five lives were lost when a disgruntled former employee opened fire at an awning factory, killing his former coworkers.

It was an emotional evening as friends and family members hugged and cried. Several of them spoke about the loss of their loved one.

One of the victims, Kevin Kyle Lawson, was 46 years old. His daughter, Kelsey Wright, said he would want them to carry on.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Rick Davis' son killed in Orlando shooting

"And, I want my family and every family here to know that somehow, someway, that we're gonna get through this, each and every one of us, as a community, because we have to and it's what Dad would want," Kelsey Wright said. "It's what our families would want and we love you, Daddy."

"God bless each and every one of you," Wright added. "And thank you for being here."

Lawson graduated from Rossville High School and called well-known Chattanooga businessman, Rick Davis, "Dad."