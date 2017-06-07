SCHOOL PATROL: Hamilton Co. school board interviews third candid - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCHOOL PATROL: Hamilton Co. school board interviews third candidate for superintendent

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Department is conducting its third interview of the week for the five superintendent finalists.

Board members are interviewing Dr. Timothy Gadson in person Wednesday night. 

Currently, Gadson is the executive director of curriculum and schools in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

He also worked as the associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools in the past.

He says his experience can make a difference when it comes to the challenges in Hamilton County schools, especially in areas of low performance.

Gadson spent the day touring the county and meeting with various officials.

His in-person interview is expected to end by 7:30 p.m.

