16 year-old girl missing for several days - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

16 year-old girl missing for several days

Posted: Updated:
By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Connect

Dalton Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16 year-old girl. 

Police say Natalie Shai Baker went missing May 27, 2017.

Officials believe she was last seen at or near a Walmart in Calhoun. 

She has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'8" tall, and weighs 125lbs. 

Police say she may be using the last names Richards or Brown. 

If you see her or know where she may be call Police. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.