16 year-old girl missing for several days

Dalton Police are asking for help in finding a missing 16 year-old girl.

Police say Natalie Shai Baker went missing May 27, 2017.

Officials believe she was last seen at or near a Walmart in Calhoun.

She has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'8" tall, and weighs 125lbs.

Police say she may be using the last names Richards or Brown.

If you see her or know where she may be call Police.