Chattanooga icon, Booker T. Scruggs dies at age 74

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Chattanooga icon who passed away earlier this week.

Booker T. Scruggs died Monday at the age of 74.

Mr. Scruggs is a part of Chattanooga's history having taken part in the "Chattanooga Sit-ins" during the 60s.

He was a community leader, UTC professor, musician, philanthropist, and television host.

Visitation will be held Friday 1 to 4 at Hardwick and Sons Funeral Home, and 6 to 8 at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Service will be held Saturday at 11 am at Bethlehem Wiley.

Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by a son and grandson.