Chattanooga icon, Booker T. Scruggs dies at age 74

By WRCB Staff

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Chattanooga icon who passed away earlier this week.
Booker T. Scruggs died Monday at the age of 74.
Mr. Scruggs is a part of Chattanooga's history having taken part in the "Chattanooga Sit-ins" during the 60s.
He was a community leader,  UTC professor, musician, philanthropist, and television host.  
Visitation will be held Friday 1 to 4 at Hardwick and Sons Funeral Home, and 6 to 8 at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
Service will be held Saturday at 11 am at Bethlehem Wiley. 
Burial will be at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
 He is survived by a son and grandson. 

