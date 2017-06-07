Meigs County pitcher Ashley Rogers named Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO (Gatorade Media Relations) — In its 32nd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, announced Ashley Rogers of Meigs County High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year. Rogers is the first Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Meigs County High School.



The 5-foot-10 junior right-handed pitcher led the Tigers (41-3) to the Class A state championship this past season. Rogers compiled a 33-3 record and a 0.27 ERA in the circle along with a .406 batting average, seven home runs and 45 RBI. She struck out 441 batters with just 10 walks in 208 innings pitched. An All-State honoree, she was the Class A Miss Softball winner as a sophomore and the Chattanooga Times Free Press Best of Preps Player of the Year.



The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.