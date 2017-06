Sears plans to close an additional 72 stores this year, according to Business Insider .

Those stores are in addition to the previous announced 180 locations that are set to close.

Sears will close 16 locations, 40 KMart stories and seven auto centers around the U.S.

On the list to close is the Sears Dalton location at Walnut Square Mall.

Most of the stores will close in September.