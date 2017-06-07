Nashville reveals details for Stanley Cup watch parties

NASHVILLE (AP) - Nashville is arranging watch parties at Bridgestone Arena for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and at three separate downtown locations for Game 6.

The series between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins is tied at 2 with Game 5 on Thursday at Pittsburgh. Game 6 is Sunday at Nashville on the city's busiest tourism week with the CMA Music Festival in town.

The 13,000 general admission tickets for Thursday's Bridgestone Arena watch party are $5 for season ticket holders and $15 for everyone else. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. The city also will host an outdoor party with two giant screens.

For Sunday's game, the city will have three giant screens on Broadway. There also will be large screens at Ascend Amphitheater and Walk of Fame Park.

