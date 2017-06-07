Police still search for six suspects in warrant round-up - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police still search for six suspects in warrant round-up

By WRCB Staff

The Chattanooga Police Department's Special Victims Unit performed a warrant sweep earlier this week, that resulted in seven arrests.

The eight officers in the sweep are still searching for six others who are wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Charges vary from Aggravated Assault to Aggravated Statutory Rape to Child Abuse.  
 
These are the six men still wanted by CPD: 

  • James Jenkins: wanted for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Child Abuse, Fraud, Theft, Vandalism
  • Tremaine Anderson: wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Rocky Moorer: wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Failure to Appear
  • Anthony J. Brooks: wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault
  • Thomas Jenkins: wanted for  Aggravated Domestic Assault
  • Mohammed F. Kahn: wanted for Aggravated Statutory Rape (two counts)
