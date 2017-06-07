TDOT, THP prep for Bonnaroo Festival

The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will start Thursday night in Manchester and area officials are gearing up for a big traffic weekend.

As in the past, thousands of music fans are expected to attend the festival that starts June 8 and wraps up June 11.

The area in and around Manchester sees increased traffic volumes as everyone makes their way to the site. Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are preparing for this influx. Many agencies are working together to keep traffic moving on Interstate 24.

This year, Bonnaroo will open all its gates Wednesday night at 8 p.m. central to allow more time for vehicles to enter the campgrounds. State Troopers will be on site 24 hours a day patrolling on the ground and by air.

"We welcome the visitors that will be attending the Bonnaroo Festival," Colonel Tracy Trott said. "The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to reducing crashes and saving lives on Tennessee roadways. Our troopers will continue to take a zero tolerance approach as they enforce the laws during this event. We strongly believe that the efforts of THP along with TDOT and our public safety partners are contributing to reducing traffic related incidents and fatalities. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, always wear your seatbelt, and do not drive distracted."

Here are more details about the traffic plan: