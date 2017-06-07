Christopher Wray: Trump to nominate Former Assistant AG for FBI Director

BY ERIK ORTIZ, NBC News

(NBC News) - President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will nominate former Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump tweeted.

In 2003, Wray was nominated by President George W. Bush as assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's criminal division. He served until 2005, and then returned to private practice, specializing in white-collar crime.

Comey was fired last month as he was investigating potential links between members of the Trump campaign and Russia and the Kremlin's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Trump later told NBC News that he came to the decision to oust him after thinking about how "this Russia thing ... is a made up story."

